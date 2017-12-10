Ryan Shazier reportedly showing ‘gradual improvement;’ football future uncertain

Ryan Shazier is recovering from spinal surgery and is reportedly showing signs of improvement, but it is too early to say whether he will ever play football again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shazier has been showing “gradual improvement” over the past few days. Doctors are limiting his movement so they can continue to control the swelling and bruising in the Steelers star’s back, and football is not at the forefront of anyone’s mind at this time.

You can understand why. Shazier fell to the turf after making a tackle with his head down on Monday night, and he immediately grabbed at his back. He also appeared to be moving his extremities as if he was worried about losing feeling in them.

Oh man, Just watched Ryan Shazier of the Steelers go in for a tackle and it looks bad. Not moving his legs. Join me in sending prayers up for Ryan and his family tonight. This looks bad. pic.twitter.com/DVZo0pDP8N — Kevin Lawson ® (@TheRealKLawson) December 5, 2017

It would be premature for any doctor to say how the injury will affect Shazier’s football career, but one neurologist is not optimistic in the wake of the 25-year-old surgery. At this point, Shazier getting back his range of motion and being able to live a normal life again is the top priority.