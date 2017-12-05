Report: Ryan Shazier has ‘some movement’ in lower extremities

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left Monday night’s game following an incredibly frightening tackle play, but we continue to hear positive updates about his health.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday morning that Shazier had “some movement” in his lower extremities and has shown promising signs.

#Steelers LB Ryan Shazier has shown promising signs this morning. I’m told he has some movement in his lower extremities after last night’s back injury, but the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2017

The Steelers said in a statement that doctors do not believe Shazier will need to undergo surgery, which is also good news.

Statement by #Steelers GM/VP Kevin Colbert on LB Ryan Shazier pic.twitter.com/WEp6wktNCu — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2017

Shazier went in head-first to make a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals player and immediately grabbed at his back area. He was able to roll onto his back and move his arms and legs, but it appeared he was in a great deal of pain.

Oh man, Just watched Ryan Shazier of the Steelers go in for a tackle and it looks bad. Not moving his legs. Join me in sending prayers up for Ryan and his family tonight. This looks bad. pic.twitter.com/DVZo0pDP8N — Kevin Lawson ® (@TheRealKLawson) December 5, 2017

Shazier’s injury was just one in a game that featured numerous brutal hits. Here’s hoping he is able to make a full recovery.