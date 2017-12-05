pixel 1
header
Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Report: Ryan Shazier has ‘some movement’ in lower extremities

December 5, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Ryan Shazier back

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier left Monday night’s game following an incredibly frightening tackle play, but we continue to hear positive updates about his health.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Tuesday morning that Shazier had “some movement” in his lower extremities and has shown promising signs.

The Steelers said in a statement that doctors do not believe Shazier will need to undergo surgery, which is also good news.

Shazier went in head-first to make a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals player and immediately grabbed at his back area. He was able to roll onto his back and move his arms and legs, but it appeared he was in a great deal of pain.

Shazier’s injury was just one in a game that featured numerous brutal hits. Here’s hoping he is able to make a full recovery.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus