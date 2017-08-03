Ryan Tannehill reportedly avoids structural damage to knee

The news out of Miami surrounding Ryan Tannehill’s knee is as good as one could hope for initially.

After injuring his knee on a non-contact play and leaving practice Thursday, many were concerned about the status of the Dolphins quarterback. But reports say Tannehill has avoided structural damage to his knee:

Sigh of relief for #Dolphins. Member of org says no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, knee same now as in am. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

Though the lack of structural damage is encouraging for Miami, the team still has concerns about their quarterback moving forward.

While no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, member of org says it DID buckle and so #Dolphins have to think how to proceed after scare. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

Of course, #Dolphins Ryan Tannehill may still miss some time after this tweak, member of org says. But def not worst case scenario right now — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

Tannehill partially tore his ACL in the same knee at the end of last season, so it seems his knee may be vulnerable. In 13 games last season, Tannehill threw for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Matt Moore is the team’s backup.