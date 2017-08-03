Ad Unit
Thursday, August 3, 2017

Ryan Tannehill reportedly avoids structural damage to knee

August 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ryan Tannehill

The news out of Miami surrounding Ryan Tannehill’s knee is as good as one could hope for initially.

After injuring his knee on a non-contact play and leaving practice Thursday, many were concerned about the status of the Dolphins quarterback. But reports say Tannehill has avoided structural damage to his knee:

Though the lack of structural damage is encouraging for Miami, the team still has concerns about their quarterback moving forward.

Tannehill partially tore his ACL in the same knee at the end of last season, so it seems his knee may be vulnerable. In 13 games last season, Tannehill threw for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Matt Moore is the team’s backup.

