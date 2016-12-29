Report: Ryan Tannehill could be back for wild-card round

Now that the Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs, they can begin to dream about trying to get their starting quarterback into game shape.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are “doing everything they can” to rehabilitate Ryan Tannehill enough to start him in the team’s wild-card game.

Tannehill is making progress in his recovery from a partially torn ACL and a strained MCL. It is the MCL that is the bigger issue at the moment, and he has been wearing a sleeve over it and seeking treatment from Dr. James Andrews in the hopes of speeding up recovery.

The Dolphins’ first playoff game will be the weekend of Jan. 7-8, which would be about four weeks after Tannehill suffered the injury. It will be difficult but not inconceivable to get Tannehill ready for that game.

Of course, the Dolphins’ urgency may be lessened a bit by the play of backup Matt Moore. Since coming in for the injured Tannehill, he’s completed 58.5% of his passes for 516 yards, throwing for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Dolphins have hoped all along that Tannehill might be able to play in the playoffs with the aid of a brace. We likely won’t know one way or another until days before the game.