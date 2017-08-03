Ryan Tannehill knee injury video surfaces

Ryan Tannehill had to leave practice on Thursday after suffering a left knee injury, and a video of the play he got hurt on has surfaced.

Tannehill took off to scramble after rolling to his right on a designed roll-out play, and he gained a chunk of yards before looking to duck out of bounds. He went to the ground without being touched.

Here is the video of the play when Tannehill went down, which was shot by WSVN, a South Florida news station. pic.twitter.com/3NbQNZgV3P — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

Non-contact injuries are always some of the most concerning, but Tannehill’s situation makes this one even more so. He had already been wearing a brace on his left knee because of an ACL and MCL injury he suffered late last season that forced him to miss the final four games, including one in the playoffs.

Tannehill opted to not have surgery on his knee, so the hope is that he did not suffer the same sort of injury. While the extent of the damage is currently unknown, early reports are not giving Miami Dolphins fans reason for optimism.