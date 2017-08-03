Ryan Tannehill leaves practice after suffering non-contact leg injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was forced to leave practice on Thursday after he suffered an apparent left leg injury.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Tannehill left the field walking “gingerly” after he went down awkwardly while scrambling near the sideline during team drills. There was no contact on the play, and Tannehill stayed down on the ground for a short while as teammates surrounded him. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but Jackson described him as having a “pronounced limp.”

The Dolphins did not immediately provide an update on the severity of the injury, but any leg injury is obviously a concern for Tannehill. The 29-year-old missed the final four games of the 2016 season (including a playoff game) after he injured his left ACL and MCL. He has been wearing a brace on the knee while practicing.

We recently learned that the Dolphins aimed extremely high in trying to find a replacement for Tannehill late last season, so hopefully they won’t be faced with a similar situation heading into the new year.