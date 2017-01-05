Report: Ryan Tannehill ‘definitely’ not playing vs. Steelers

If the Miami Dolphins want to pull off a major upset in the opening round of the playoffs, they’ll have to do it without their starting quarterback.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting that Tannehill is not going to play against the Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was not ready to rule Tannehill out after the quarterback missed practice Wednesday, noting that he could return later in the week and would be evaluated if he did. However, Salguero reports Dolphins coaches have not seen enough from Tannehill to convince them that he can move in the pocket and protect himself.

Tannehill was fortunate that he only suffered a partially-torn ACL in a win over the Arizona Cardinals last month, but he is also dealing with a sprained MCL. The MCL is said to be the bigger issue, and Tannehill has been working with specialists in an attempt to speed up the healing process.