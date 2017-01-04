Ryan Tannehill still not practicing, but not yet ruled out

It remains a very tall order for the Miami Dolphins to get Ryan Tannehill ready for Sunday, but the team is still trying to do just that.

Tannehill did not practice Wednesday, and time is running out for him to be prepared for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, however, the team is still holding out hope that their regular starter will be available.

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill could practice Thursday and will start if he shows he’s healthy enough. He cautioned, however, that Tannehill would need to demonstrate his usual evasiveness to be effective.

In all likelihood, Matt Moore will start. The team has been pushing Tannehill to try to get him ready, but it’s unrealistic to expect him to be his usual self after only four weeks of recovery from a significant knee injury.