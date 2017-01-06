Ryan Tannehill does not know if he could play if Miami advances

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still trying to get himself into game shape, but the process seems to be slow-going.

Tannehill said Friday that he isn’t sure he’d be able to play next week if the Miami Dolphins get past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“I don’t know,” Tannehill said when asked he could be ready for a divisonal game, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I am doing everything I can to get out there as soon as possible, as soon as they clear me to go. Right now, it’s tough to say.”

Tannehill did say he’s been improving.

“It’s getting better every day. That’s what we’re working for – to be able to move, protect myself, to be able to move in the pocket, evade the rush,” Tannehill said. “That’s what we’re working through – range of motion, strength and everything to make that possible.”

Tannehill was back in practice on a limited basis Friday. It sounds like the team is going to wait and see how he recovers, though they have to beat Pittsburgh for it to matter.