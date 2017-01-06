Ryan Tannehill returns to practice

Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback could return in the second round of the playoffs if his team is able to advance.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tannehill was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced on a limited basis today. Still not playing but sign of progress. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 6, 2017

Backup quarterback Matt Moore, who has played fairly well in Tannehill’s absence, will get the start against Pittsburgh.

Tannehill suffered a partially-torn ACL and sprained MCL in a win over the Arizona Cardinals last month. There were rumblings that he might be ready in time to face the Steelers, but coaches apparently felt he is not able to move enough in the pocket to protect himself. Moore will have his hands full on the road.