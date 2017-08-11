Ryan Tannehill to undergo season-ending knee surgery

The Miami Dolphins and Ryan Tannehill have decided to finally call it a season.

Both parties agreed to have the quarterback undergo season-ending surgery on his knee. Tannehill will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Tannehill suffered a partially torn ACL last December and missed the final three regular season games, but he did not undergo surgery on his knee. He then re-injured the knee on a non-contact play last week.

The Miami Herald says Tannehill decided knee surgery was his best path after being advised of his options Friday.

The Dolphins have already made their plans in Tannehill’s absence. They brought Jay Cutler out of retirement and signed him to a one-year deal with the intention of having him be their starter this season.

Tannehill is under contract through 2020, so the Dolphins will hope to have him back for the start of training camp next year.