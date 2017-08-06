Ryan Tannehill reportedly suffered new partial tear in ACL

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly suffered a new tear in his ACL when he went down with an injury in practice last week.

While it was initially believed that Tannehill suffered no structural damage to his knee, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting that Tannehill suffered a partial tear in his left ACL, which is a similar injury to the one that knocked him out for the final month of last season.

According to Salguero, Tannehill “sustained a new partial tear to the same ligament” and is once again trying to determine if surgery is the best option. The 29-year-old opted for stem cell treatments last year rather than going under the knife. A source told Salguero that an exam of Tannehill’s left knee before training camp showed that the previously-injured knee was even stronger than his right one, but the quarterback sustained another tear when he was scrambling toward the sideline in practice last Thursday (video here).

It’s hard to say if Tannehill suffering the same injury again is bad luck or related to his decision to not undergo surgery. That will be up to doctors to determine, but it would not be a surprise if he opts for surgery this time around.

Miami’s decision to sign Jay Cutler on Sunday would seemingly indicate that Tannehill is expected to be out for some — if not all — of the 2017 season.