Report: Ryan Tannehill unlikely to need ACL surgery

January 30, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ryan Tannehill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehil got some good news about his injured knee.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tannehill’s ACL injury will likely not require reconstructive surgery this offseason.

Tannehill actually tried to get back during the playoffs, but it simply wasn’t happening. The injury was characterized as a partial tear, and there was concern that surgery would be necessary, but it sounds as if Tannehill has dodged the worst-case scenario and will be functional for training camp.


