Saints DE Cam Jordan: We believe we can win Super Bowl ‘now’

The New Orleans Saints have been a disappointment over the past three seasons, finishing 7-9 each year despite a lot of optimism surrounding the team. A reasonable goal for 2017 would be finishing above .500 and making the playoffs, but one Saints player is aiming much, much higher.

While speaking with Greg Bishop of The MMQB, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said the team is thinking Super Bowl.

“We’re building a team to win a Super Bowl,” Jordan said. “We’re not building for the future. It’s hard not to believe in our team. We’re ready to win it now.”

Plenty of teams feel like Super Bowl contenders entering a new season, but only one will be crowned the champion. And although Jordan feels confident, he knows the way the Saints have played in recent years is not going to cut it.

“Well, we finished the last three seasons 7-9 and our defense was in the mid-20s,” he said. “That’s not where we want to be. Last time we were a top-five defense we made the playoffs [2013, defense ranked fourth]. That’s what we want to be.”

Jordan also spoke about how he believes Drew Brees is the best quarterback in football, as evidenced by the veteran’s five seasons of 5,000-plus yards passing. Though, he did concede that Tom Brady is the “GOAT when it comes to rings.” If you remember, Jordan cracked a funny joke after Brady’s Super Bowl jersey went missing.

The Saints should have their typical high-flying offense in 2017, especially with the addition of Adrian Peterson. They’ll likely go as far as their defense, which now boasts former Ohio State star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, will take them.

H/T Pro Football Talk