Saints reportedly discussing potential trades for Brandin Cooks

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly considering the possibility of trading star wide receiver Brandin Cooks this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans are two teams that could have interest if the Saints decide to move Cooks.

Saints WR Brandin Cooks is the object of trade talks with the Titans and Eagles identified as two interested suitors, per league sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 2, 2017

While Cooks is just 23 and was a first-round pick in 2014, it is not exactly a surprise that the Saints are gauging the market for him. Cooks put together back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons in 2015 and 2016, but there were rumblings that he was frustrated with his role in Sean Payton’s offense last season.

Payton recently said he “absolutely” expects Cooks back with the team next season, but New Orleans already has a No. 1 receiver in Michael Thomas, who caught 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns in an impressive rookie season last year. Perhaps cooks knows he is not going to be Drew Brees’ favorite option going forward and wants to play elsewhere.