Saints reportedly fire team doctors who misdiagnosed Delvin Breaux injury

Earlier in the week, a report surfaced claiming the New Orleans Saints are looking to trade starting cornerback Delvin Breaux because they are frustrated with his inability to stay healthy. However, the team may have had a change of heart after Breaux’s latest injury was misdiagnosed.

Breaux missed more than a week of training camp after he was diagnosed with a leg contusion (a fancy word for a bruise), and the Saints were reportedly growing impatient over his lengthy recovery time. But on Wednesday, ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported that Breaux actually has a fractured fibula, and the team orthopedists who failed to properly diagnose the 27-year-old, Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, have been fired.

Breaux is expected to undergo surgery and could miss 4-6 weeks. Triplett added that the original report about the Saints being frustrated with his injury history is accurate, though this particular case is different. As you might expect, the Saints are not expected to trade Breaux now.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the fracture in Breaux’s leg was discovered after an independent doctor examined his X-ray.

Doctors, like the rest of us, make mistakes. That’s why second opinions are always important, and it sounds like a misdiagnosis in this case led Breaux’s employer to believe he was milking a minor injury. You can understand why that was considered a fireable offense.