Saints not happy Steelers stole celebration
Some New Orleans Saints players are not happy about the Pittsburgh Steelers copying their celebration.
The Steelers did a mock team photo as a celebration following an interception by Mike Hilton on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
Where's the camera? It's team picture time. pic.twitter.com/nPfrfRqdNB
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 17, 2017
Some Saints on Twitter noted that the celebration looked familiar.
Boonk Gang vs Bonk Gang #CopyCats smh we built different pic.twitter.com/6QqIV5BzY9
— Done Blessed da Most (@OeauxMar) November 17, 2017
Here’s what DBs Kenny Vaccaro and Marshon Lattimore said on Twitter about it:
Hahaha look at em biting https://t.co/xLfPEZCLzF
— Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) November 17, 2017
Why they stealin our swag @shonrp2 @RIPGADGETT @TheVonnBell7 @Babymagik32 @PjWilliams_26 we gotta come up with something extra https://t.co/uWk7226ZDv
— Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) November 17, 2017
Aw man this robbery https://t.co/2dVRHxuQoh
— Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 17, 2017
Uh huh, as if the Saints are the first ones to ever do that celebration, right?