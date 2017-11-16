Saints not happy Steelers stole celebration

Some New Orleans Saints players are not happy about the Pittsburgh Steelers copying their celebration.

The Steelers did a mock team photo as a celebration following an interception by Mike Hilton on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Where's the camera? It's team picture time. pic.twitter.com/nPfrfRqdNB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 17, 2017

Some Saints on Twitter noted that the celebration looked familiar.

Boonk Gang vs Bonk Gang #CopyCats smh we built different pic.twitter.com/6QqIV5BzY9 — Done Blessed da Most (@OeauxMar) November 17, 2017

Here’s what DBs Kenny Vaccaro and Marshon Lattimore said on Twitter about it:

Hahaha look at em biting https://t.co/xLfPEZCLzF — Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) November 17, 2017

Aw man this robbery https://t.co/2dVRHxuQoh — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) November 17, 2017

Uh huh, as if the Saints are the first ones to ever do that celebration, right?