Thursday, November 16, 2017

Saints not happy Steelers stole celebration

November 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marshon Lattimore

Some New Orleans Saints players are not happy about the Pittsburgh Steelers copying their celebration.

The Steelers did a mock team photo as a celebration following an interception by Mike Hilton on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Some Saints on Twitter noted that the celebration looked familiar.

Here’s what DBs Kenny Vaccaro and Marshon Lattimore said on Twitter about it:

Uh huh, as if the Saints are the first ones to ever do that celebration, right?

