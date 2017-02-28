Saints to release Jairus Byrd

The New Orleans Saints will release Jairus Byrd when the new league year begins on March 9. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shares the news on Byrd and the Saints.

Byrd is the latest former big free agent DB signing who bites the dust, as Darrelle Revis is also being released.

Byrd was signed by the Saints to a 6-year, $54 million contract in 2014 but failed to help turn around the team’s poor defense.

The 30-year-old safety dealt with injuries and played in only 17 games his first two seasons with the team before being benched last season. He finished the season with 82 tackles and two interceptions.