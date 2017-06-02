Sam Bradford ‘proud’ of Teddy Bridgewater working to return from injury

Sam Bradford’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is more or less dependent on Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery from his gruesome knee injury, but the veteran quarterback is clearly rooting for his teammate.

Bradford, a two-time ACL tear victim, made clear that he’s rooting for Bridgewater — even if a successful comeback would likely spell the end of Bradford’s time with Minnesota.

“Obviously, I’ve been there,” Bradford said, via Matt Vensel of the Star Tribune. “I’ve gone through it. I know how tough it is physically and mentally. And to see him and how hard he’s working and the things he’s doing, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Bradford is not sweating the speculation around his future and the possibility of being a lame duck quarterback, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

“It really doesn’t change my approach,” Bradford added. “I really haven’t even thought about it to be honest with you. So it kind of is what it is and you just approach it one day at a time. My goal is to come each day and get better and that’s how I’m always going to be.”

For now, Bradford is locked in as Minnesota’s quarterback, with Bridgewater taking his recovery at his own pace. Bradford may well be playing his final season in Minnesota either way.

