Sam Shields makes angry post on Instagram after Packers release him

Sam Shields broke the news of his release from the Green Bay Packers himself on Wednesday morning, and the veteran cornerback does not seem happy with the team.

In an Instagram post, Shields wrote that he has been released by the Packers and used an angry face emoji as part of the caption. He also used several hashtags indicating he wishes the team simply let him retire and that he does not want to play anywhere else.

Shields, 29, has played all seven years of his career in Green Bay. He spent most of the 2016 season on injured reserve and still hadn’t been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol as of three weeks ago, though one of his hashtags read “#IWasGettingBetter.”

Depending on his health, Shields should be able to find work elsewhere if he wants to keep playing. His contract was worth more than $9 million per year, so the Packers must feel that money is better used sorting out some of the other roster issues they have.