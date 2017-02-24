Samantha Hoopes wants to date John Elway

Somebody get John Elway on the phone, because he has a deal to close — unrelated to football.

Model Samantha Hoopes was a guest on “The Domenick Nati Show” Thursday and was asked which athlete or celebrity she’d want to date.

“I don’t know. I kind of have more girl crushes than I do guy crushes. But guy wise? I would date … John … he’s an old guy now — he’s not playing anymore.”

When asked if she meant John Elway, Hoopes said yes.

“By far. I think he’s a gentleman. I’m going retro.”

It’s pretty stunning to hear a 26-year-old call a 56-year-old her crush, but that was the case.

Hoopes was also asked about a celebrity she enjoyed meeting the least and said Colin Kaepernick.

“That’s the only one I can say that was a little weird to me,” Hoopes said. “There was catering out and he couldn’t eat half the stuff on there because there was a sauce on the chicken. I was like ‘whoa, you can’t even have the sauce? This is kind of intense.’ I get it’s for his job, but still, a little sauce one day is not going to kill you.”

Well, given that Kaepernick is a professional football player, you have to respect his commitment to his diet.

And maybe Hoopes is trying to make it happen with Elway after not having any luck with this basketball player.