Sammie Coates to miss start of training camp after knee scope

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates battled a number of injuries during the 2016 season, and he is not off to the best start in that department heading into training camp.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Coates underwent a knee scope last week and will miss the start of training camp on Thursday. Coates could end up being placed on the physically unable to perform list, but it’s possible he may return in a few weeks if the knee heals quickly.

Coates had surgery to repair a groin injury at the end of last season. He also suffered a hand injury that led to him dropping a number of passes after getting off to a hot start. Coates chose not to have surgery on a broken finger, and his hand looks a mess because of it.

With Martavis Bryant returning from suspension, it’s unclear what Coates’ role will be this year. A lot of that will depend on his health.