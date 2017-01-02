Report: Sammy Watkins will have another foot surgery

Sammy Watkins will undergo another foot surgery, according to a report.

The Buffalo News’ Tim Graham reported Monday that Watkins will undergo foot surgery this week.

I'm told Bills WR Sammy Watkins will have another foot surgery this week. — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) January 2, 2017

When asked about his foot earlier on Monday, Watkins said he was leaning against having surgery, which makes this story a little murky.

Watkins, who was selected No. 4 overall by the Bills in 2014, played in 13 games last season and just eight this season as he was bothered by foot problems. He had 28 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Watkins has been a talented playmaker when healthy, but his availability has been in question the past two seasons. At least he’ll have plenty of time to heal if he does undergo surgery this offseason.