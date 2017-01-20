Sammy Watkins has another foot surgery, out until training camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins had a second foot surgery late last week.

The team announced Friday that Watkins, who had a first surgery last spring, underwent an operation that should have him ready in time for training camp.

Watkins was pretty much never healthy from day one last season, and even when he got back on the field, the lingering soreness after his first surgery returned late in the year. He managed only eight games in 2016, catching 28 passes for 430 yards and only two touchdowns. The hope is addressing the situation now will get Watkins fully healthy in time for 2017.