Sammy Watkins leaves practice after getting hurt

Things continue to stay the same for Sammy Watkins.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver left the team’s practice on Sunday to be examined by a trainer after coming up hobbled following a route he ran.

Sammy Watkins leaves practice after this play. #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/npgINGnU6A — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 6, 2017

Here he was leaving with a trainer:

Sammy Watkins leaves #Bills practice with trainer. Not sure the reason. pic.twitter.com/IE0DaO8JRS — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 6, 2017

Watkins later returned to the field but was not participating in 11-on-11 drills.

A former No. 4 overall pick, Watkins is talented but has been hampered by foot and other injuries throughout his career. He played in 13 games in 2015 and just 8 last season. He underwent left foot surgery in January.

The Bills declined to pick up Watkins’ fifth-year option because they’ve been concerned about his injury history.