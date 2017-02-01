Report: San Diego officials have reached out to Raiders about move

With the Oakland Raiders’ potential move to Las Vegas hitting several major stumbling blocks, some San Diego officials are reportedly trying to swoop in.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, multiple San Diego officials, including mayor Kevin Faulconer, reached out to both the NFL and Raiders officials to make clear their willingness to accommodate a new NFL franchise in light of the departure of the Chargers.

It is unclear whether anyone even spoke to the Raiders, and such a change in plans would be a major surprise. They would face the same problem in San Diego – securing a stadium – as they are in Oakland and Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas, which previously looked like it had a strong chance of happening, hit a major speed bump Tuesday when investor Sheldon Adelson and Goldman Sachs both withdrew funding from the Raiders’ stadium project. It clearly has at least one other city looking for an opportunity to make an impression as the Raiders assess their options.