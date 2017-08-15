Sashi Brown expects Brock Osweiler to make Browns’ roster

sweil

When the Cleveland Browns first acquired Brock Osweiler in a surprising trade with the Houston Texans, the initial reports said the team was not expected to keep the quarterback. Several months later, and things have completely changed.

Browns executive Sashi Brown said on 92.3 The Fan that he expects Osweiler to make the team’s roster.

#Browns head of football ops Sashi Brown on @923TheFan on Brock: 'It would be surprising if he wasn't on the roster. He brings experience' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2017

Osweiler remains the No. 1 quarterback on Cleveland’s depth chart. Cody Kessler, who started a handful of games last season, is No. 2. Second-round pick DeShone Kizer remains third on the chart.

Kizer is the player to watch. He played well in his first preseason game and possesses the kind of talent that turns heads. But the Browns have said they want to play things slowly with Kizer, which explains why they might want Osweiler around to handle things until the rookie is ready.