Scot McCloughan: Colin Kaepernick is good enough to start in NFL

While many people feel Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent because he simply isn’t good enough to be on an NFL roster, one of the most respected talent evaluators in football believes those people are misinformed. In fact, Scot McCloughan thinks Kaepernick is worthy of being a starter.

McCloughan, who was the general manager in Washington before an ugly divorce earlier this offseason, recently joined Twitter and has been answering some questions from fans. When asked this week if he believes Kaepernick is good enough to start in the NFL, McCloughan made his opinion perfectly clear.

@MccloughanScot is kaepernick good enough to be a starting QB in the NFL this year? — Aaron VandeCastle (@aaronvc9) August 14, 2017

Before McCloughan was hired in Washington, he ran an independent scouting service where he offered his analysis and advice on NFL prospects. He rekindled that business before the NFL Draft in April, and teams were using him as a resource.

While McCloughan has a history of drinking problems and Washington tried to use that to smear him on his way out the door, he is highly respected when it comes to his eye for talent. His opinion on Kaepernick breathes more life into the narrative that the quarterback is being blackballed because of his political stances.