Report: Scot McCloughan grievance hearing could have serious implications for Redskins

There could be big changes for the Washington Redskins after the season.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio told Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan on Friday that he would not be surprised if coach Jay Gruden and team president Bruce Allen do not return for 2018. He also noted that a looming grievance hearing involving former general manager Scot McCloughan could prove publicly embarrassing for owner Dan Snyder and could be a prelude to changes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jay Gruden’s not back year,” Florio said, via Chris Lingebach of CBS DC. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bruce Allen isn’t back next year. Although, Allen probably, by virtue of his lineage, pierces through that typical Dan Snyder ‘I’m getting rid of whoever I need to get rid of’ bubble, because he gets that George Allen benefit of the doubt. But even that at some point’s got to run itself out.

“And also, there’s a factor here that I think we aren’t paying enough attention to. The Scot McCloughan grievance hearing, which is coming up in 15 days, 18 days, something like that. It’s on the 18th, the Monday after Week 15. That, depending upon how the evidence comes out, how big of an embarrassment it is, how bad it makes the organization look, that could color the way that Dan Snyder looks at some key employees, including Allen and Gruden.”

Florio clarified that he did not know specifics about how the case would play out, but left open the possibility that there could be enough damaging material to pose an issue.

McCloughan is seeking the money he was owed when he was fired with two years of his deal left. This hearing could bring to light more details about his firing, which was followed by some very salacious — and unproven — rumors about the GM’s conduct.