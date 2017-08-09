Scot McCloughan open to NFL return

Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan is open to getting back in the game.

In a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday evening, McCloughan, who left Washington under strange and controversial circumstances, said he would be willing to return — if the situation were right.

Yes if the situation was right — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017

It’s safe to say that situation would not involve Bruce Allen, to say the very least.

Despite being publicly left in limbo by Washington for a long time, complete with whispers that alcoholism was a contributing factor, McCloughan has been nothing but respectful toward the organization since his departure. He certainly has the personnel skills to get another job if he ultimately wants to go that route.