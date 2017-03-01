Report: Scot McCloughan sent home by Washington

Remember the report from early February that said Washington was not letting GM Scot McCloughan speak with the media? Apparently that was only the tip of the iceberg.

The Washington Post’s Mike Jones reported on Wednesday that McCloughan is not at the NFL Combine, which seems curious considering it is the biggest scouting event of the season.

When asked about McCloughan’s absence, the team said it was due to family matters, while McCloughan said it was because of a death in the family.

Redskins GM Scot McCloughan is not here in Indy for the Combine because he is "taking care of some family matters," team spokesman says. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 2, 2017

Reached for comment, McCloughan said he isn't at the combine because of a death in the family. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) March 2, 2017

The death in the family has to do with the death of McCloughan’s 100-year-old grandmother on Feb. 6. 106.7 The Fan’s Chris Russell says the funeral was on Feb. 13.

Even if McCloughan and his grandmother were super close, it would still seem odd that he would miss such a huge work event three weeks later.

The Fan’s Russell says there is a lot more going on. Russell reports that McCloughan was sent home by Washington on Feb. 20 and told not to return for now.

As we just reported on @1067theFan – #Redskins GM Scot McCloughan was sent home from #Redskins Park on Feb. 20 & told to not return for now. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) March 2, 2017

Russell shared more information about the situation while hosting his show on Wednesday night. According to Rotoworld, Russell reported that:

“President Bruce Allen, coach Jay Gruden, scouts Alex Santos and Scott Campbell, and personnel executive Doug Williams are now running the team. Russell also reported Williams has taken on an ‘increased role’ in the organization, likely at McCloughan’s expense. McCloughan now ‘has nothing to do with anything and has not for a very long time.'”

Russell also mentioned some personal problems McCloughan is having. Former Washington tight end and current radio host Chris Cooley recently speculated that McCloughan might be abusing alcohol.