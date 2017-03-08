Scot McCloughan reportedly wanted to sign Kirk Cousins long term

Scot McCloughan is on his way out as GM in Washington, and it sounds like several disagreements with team president Bruce Allen is a big reason why.

The Washington Post’s Liz Clarke and Mike Jones collaborated on a long, information-filled article on Wednesday in which they declared McCloughan will not be returning as Washington’s GM. This would end an off-season filled with questions about McCloughan’s whereabouts, as the GM did not attend the NFL Combine and was also blocked by the team from speaking with the media.

One of the major themes of the article was that McCloughan and Allen have disagreed on many personnel decisions, which has left the GM frustrated. McCloughan reportedly has been telling people he would have locked up QB Kirk Cousins last year rather than enter a situation the team finds itself in now where they’ve franchised the QB twice.

Allen is said to have hesitation about throwing big money at Cousins and making a long-term commitment to him, which is why the situation has been so unsteady the past year and a half.

Cousins reportedly wants no part of Washington and is hoping to head to San Francisco with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan. The organization’s lack of faith in him easily explains his reason for wanting out.