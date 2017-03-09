Scot McCloughan’s wife sends tweet in wake of husband’s firing

Scot McCloughan’s wife Jessica sent out a tweet concerning leadership in the wake of her husband’s firing by the Washington Redskins on Thursday.

Scot was officially fired from his post as GM by Washington, which came after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his status with the organization. First he was blocked from speaking to the media, then he didn’t attend the NFL Combine, and finally he was let go on Thursday.

Here’s what his wife tweeted:

Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence & making sure that impact lasts in your absence — Jessica McCloughan (@JessicaMcCloug1) March 10, 2017

Talk about taking the high road.

The McCloughans have every reason to be incensed about what is going. Washington pretty much left him hanging over the past month, embarrassing him publicly while taking away his power. But Jessica is not taking shots at the organization and is instead commenting about hoping her husband’s legacy lasts in D.C.

Scot could potentially pursue some legal action against Washington given the way his firing unfolded with a leak to the media about his alcohol problems.