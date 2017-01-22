Scott Zolak fires up Patriots fans with Roger Goodell sign

New England Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak got the team’s fans fired up during the second half of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday by holding up a Roger Goodell sign.

Zolak, a former Patriots quarterback, held up a sign saying “Where is Roger”. He was shown on the scoreboard at Gillette Stadium, which sparked a chant.

After radio analyst @scottzolak held up a sign "Where is Roger?" and was shown on videoboard, crowd begins chanting "Roger, Roger, Roger". — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 23, 2017

Of course, Goodell is not in New England as he decided to attend a playoff game in Atlanta for the second straight week. Because of the Deflategate investigation and penalty, Goodell knows he is despised in New England, and he’s made it his business to avoid Gillette Stadium.

With their team continuing to have success and playing for Super Bowls despite the NFL’s penalties, Pats fans are more motivated than ever to stick it to Goodell, especially since the NFL commissioner still thinks he got everything right.