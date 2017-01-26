Seahawks assistant coach Rocky Seto leaving team to join ministry

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will have to replace a longtime assistant on his staff this offseason, as Rocky Seto is leaving the team to join the ministry.

The Seahawks confirmed to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times that Seto, who has been an assistant under Carroll since they were together at USC in 2001, recently informed them of his decision. A source told Condotta that Seto has long had a desire to become a minister.

Seto, 42, worked his way up through the ranks under Carroll and was the assistant head coach of Seattle’s defense for the past two seasons. His most recent duties included working with defensive coordinator Kris Richard to devise game plans. He worked extensively with the Seahawks’ defensive backs during his eight seasons with the team and has been given much of the credit for the dominance of Seattle’s secondary.

Seto is married and has four children with his wife Sharla. Carroll has not yet said whether he will replace the longtime assistant’s official role.

