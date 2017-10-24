Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane tweets about being benched

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane sent an interesting tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Lane tweeted about seemingly being benched:

How I get bench on a day off !! — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) October 24, 2017

Lane has been out since injuring his groin in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams and has missed the past three games. Shaq Griffin has been starting at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, with Justin Coleman working the slot. Cornerback Deshawn Shead is also working his way back from a torn ACL and could be activated from the PUP list at some point. It’s unclear exactly what he meant about being benched.

Lane was the subject of a few trade rumors before the season. He has nine tackles this season.