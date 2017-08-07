Seahawks GM: Colin Kaepernick is committed to football

Many Colin Kaepernick detractors have been questioning his commitment to football in light of his social activism. One NFL GM says there should not be any concerns on that front.

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider told NFL Network that Kaepernick without question “is committed to football.”

#Seahawks GM John Schneider on @nflnetwork: “(Colin Kaepernick) is committed to football, there’s no question about it.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2017

The questions about Kaepernick’s commitment seem to be an excuse by those who don’t want him to get a job in the NFL. Former 49ers head coach Chip Kelly praised Kaepernick and the quarterback’s dedication to the game last season despite the national anthem controversy. And now you have Schneider saying more of the same.

Schneider’s Seahawks considered signing Kaepernick, but that obviously did not happen. Most teams who are in the market for a QB don’t want Kaepernick because they either personally dislike him over his national anthem protest, or they think he would be bad PR and therefore bad for business. Even the Ravens, which considered the QB, admitted as much.