Seahawks’ interest in Colin Kaepernick reportedly ‘legit’

Pete Carroll saying on Monday that the Seattle Seahawks have considered Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as backup options to Russell Wilson apparently is more than just lip service.

NFL Media’s Mike Silver reported on Monday that Seahawks GM John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick’s agent last week. He described the team’s interest in the QB as “legit.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider reached out to Colin Kaepernick's agent last Friday. Interest in him as potential backup is legit. @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 16, 2017

This is the most solid rumor linking Kaepernick to a team since the draft. Earlier this offseason, reports tied the free agent to the New York Jets, but no contract materialized. It’s been quiet on the Kaepernick front since then, with the exception of the QB’s charity work.

After creating a major controversy last season by kneeling for the national anthem, Kaepernick says he will stand for it this year. But one question is whether Kaepernick wants to continue his playing career or focus on social activism full-time.