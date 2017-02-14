Ad Unit
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Seahawks only issued warning for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

February 14, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks violated NFL rules this season by failing to disclose that Richard Sherman was dealing with a knee injury, but the league is not going to punish them for it.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are only being issued a warning because NFL officials determined the team was confused about the rule regarding injury reports and practice participation.

A previous report claimed the Seahawks could end up losing a high draft pick, so they obviously were given a massive break.

Pete Carroll started the drama by revealing after the season that Sherman had regrets about playing through an MCL injury. That news came as a surprise considering Sherman’s only missed practices were listed as non-injury related.

Although it is now clear he should have technically been on the injury report with a knee issue, Sherman was not happy about the possibility of the team being penalized (read his comments here). The All-Pro cornerback ultimately got his way.


