Seahawks only issued warning for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks violated NFL rules this season by failing to disclose that Richard Sherman was dealing with a knee injury, but the league is not going to punish them for it.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks are only being issued a warning because NFL officials determined the team was confused about the rule regarding injury reports and practice participation.

Source: Seahawks issued a warning by NFL yesterday for violating injury-reporting policy on Richard Sherman. No further discipline. (Contd) — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2017

Violation deemed to result from misinterpretation of rules (Sherman practiced fully.) If future violation, this one will be taken into acct. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2017

A previous report claimed the Seahawks could end up losing a high draft pick, so they obviously were given a massive break.

Pete Carroll started the drama by revealing after the season that Sherman had regrets about playing through an MCL injury. That news came as a surprise considering Sherman’s only missed practices were listed as non-injury related.

Although it is now clear he should have technically been on the injury report with a knee issue, Sherman was not happy about the possibility of the team being penalized (read his comments here). The All-Pro cornerback ultimately got his way.