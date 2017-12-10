Seahawks’ Malik McDowell arrested for disorderly conduct

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested early Sunday morning for disorderly conduct.

According to an incident report obtained by TMZ Sports, McDowell got into a verbal altercation with security at an Atlanta club, with the defensive lineman claiming the club owed him $600. He was eventually allowed in the club but was ejected again, allegedly for pouring out bottles of liquor, while still complaining about the money.

When officers attempted to apprehend McDowell, he allegedly went on a profanity-laced tirade. The report claimed he yelled “F*** both of ya’ll hoe ass n*****, p**** ass cops, I bet I get out, I got more money than ya’ll, ya’ll ain’t got enough money for me, p**** ass crackers, broke ass n*****” at the two officers. One officer said she nearly had to use her taser and pepper spray.

McDowell was booked and released on bond. The rookie defensive lineman is currently injured after an offseason vehicle accident.