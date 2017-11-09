Why Seahawks’ Michael Bennett stood for national anthem

Michael Bennett stood for the national anthem prior to Thursday night’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game, which was a departure from his usual behavior this season.

So why the change?

NBC announcer Mike Tirico said on the telecast that Bennett told them he was standing this week to make it clear he supports the military, with Saturday being Veteran’s Day and it being Salute to Service week in the NFL. Bennett’s father served in the Navy.

Bennett typically sat down during the national anthem this season to raise awareness for social matters, such as racial inequality and police brutality. He also made a high-profile accusation of police brutality in September surrounding an event in Las Vegas in August.

Stefanie Loh points out that that the Seahawks defensive lineman also stood after the Las Vegas shooting tragedy on Oct. 1.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett vowed to stay seated for the anthem in every game. But he stood tonight – Salute for Service night. He also stood vs Rams – after Vegas shooting. pic.twitter.com/WJCI7JQEDW — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) November 10, 2017

In August, Bennett explained why he would not be standing for the anthem.