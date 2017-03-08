Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Report: Seahawks currently have no interest in Adrian Peterson

March 8, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Adrian Peterson

The market for Adrian Peterson has not been very hot through the earliest portion of free agency, and apparently the seven-time Pro Bowler can cross the Seattle Seahawks off his list — for now.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the Seahawks have “no immediate interest” in Peterson, but that could change if A.P. remains a free agent later in the offseason.

While Peterson still believes he can be one of the best running backs in the league, he is on the wrong side of 30, has a history of knee problems and some off-field baggage (his child abuse case) to go along with it. Contending teams simply aren’t willing to throw significant money at a tailback who averaged 1.9 yards per carry in limited action last season.

We have already heard Peterson would be willing to sign a team-friendly deal with one top AFC contender, but it doesn’t seem like the interest is mutual there, either. If Peterson’s priority is competing for a Super Bowl, he may be looking at pennies on the dollar.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus