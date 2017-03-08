Report: Seahawks currently have no interest in Adrian Peterson

The market for Adrian Peterson has not been very hot through the earliest portion of free agency, and apparently the seven-time Pro Bowler can cross the Seattle Seahawks off his list — for now.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the Seahawks have “no immediate interest” in Peterson, but that could change if A.P. remains a free agent later in the offseason.

#Seahawks have no immediate interest in Adrian Peterson, I'm told. History shows they'll revisit sometimes if a guy is sitting out there. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2017

While Peterson still believes he can be one of the best running backs in the league, he is on the wrong side of 30, has a history of knee problems and some off-field baggage (his child abuse case) to go along with it. Contending teams simply aren’t willing to throw significant money at a tailback who averaged 1.9 yards per carry in limited action last season.

We have already heard Peterson would be willing to sign a team-friendly deal with one top AFC contender, but it doesn’t seem like the interest is mutual there, either. If Peterson’s priority is competing for a Super Bowl, he may be looking at pennies on the dollar.