Seahawks place Kam Chancellor on IR

The Seattle Seahawks on Saturday made a roster move that confirmed what we had been told about Kam Chancellor being done for the season.

The Seahawks announced that they have placed Chancellor on injured reserve, officially ending his season. Chancellor was placed on IR to help open a roster spot. The team needs space with linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright in danger of missing this weekend’s game.

Seattle also waived offensive lineman Mark Glowinski, and promoted cornerback Mike Tyson and linebacker Kache Palacio from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to the team’s website.

Chancellor has been out with a neck injury since November. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last month that Chancellor would not return this season. He also said it was up to Chancellor to decide if he wanted to continue his NFL future.