Seahawks RB Chris Carson could return to practice next week

The Seattle Seahawks could be receiving a much needed boost to their running game in the coming weeks.

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported on Friday that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Carson could resume practicing next week.

Carroll said today RB Chris Carson could return to practice next week but cautioned there's still steps he's got to pass to get to that point. Said Shead had another good week. Will practice next week then decision will be made. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 15, 2017

Carson, a 7th-round pick by Seattle, broke his ankle/leg in Week 4 against the Colts and was placed on IR after undergoing surgery.

Though he hasn’t played in over two months, Carson remarkably remains the Seahawks’ leading rusher among running backs (not including Russell Wilson) with 208 yards on the season. In recent weeks, Mike Davis and JD McKissic have produced for Seattle’s offense coming out of the backfield, but they no doubt would love to have Carson back. They could have him ready for either the end of the regular season or playoffs.