Ad Unit
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Report: Seahawks could lose second-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

January 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks may lose a draft pick for keeping a Richard Sherman injury quiet throughout the season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that the loss of a second-round pick is being considered as a possible punishment for the Seahawks after the admission that Sherman dealt with an MCL injury which never appeared on an injury report.

Sherman’s various missed practices were called “not injury related,” and failing to accurately disclose things like that on the injury report is a violation of league rules. It sounds like there are other, potentially lesser punishments on the table, but one way or another, the Seahawks will be facing discipline.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus