Report: Seahawks could lose second-round pick for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks may lose a draft pick for keeping a Richard Sherman injury quiet throughout the season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that the loss of a second-round pick is being considered as a possible punishment for the Seahawks after the admission that Sherman dealt with an MCL injury which never appeared on an injury report.

The @Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick as NFL considers penalties for failure to disclose Richard Sherman's knee injury. More on @ESPNNFL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2017

Sherman’s various missed practices were called “not injury related,” and failing to accurately disclose things like that on the injury report is a violation of league rules. It sounds like there are other, potentially lesser punishments on the table, but one way or another, the Seahawks will be facing discipline.