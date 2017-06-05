Seahawks sign QB Austin Davis, which likely means no Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday that they have signed a backup quarterback, and his name is not Colin Kaepernick.

After hosting Kaepernick for a visit less than two weeks ago, the Seahawks have decided to bolster their QB depth by signing Austin Davis. In five NFL seasons, Davis has played for four different teams and appeared in just 13 regular season games. The 28-year-old has thrown for 2,548 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also lost five fumbles and has a career passer rating of 80.4.

Kaepernick is obviously a better player than Davis, and Seattle’s decision will likely breathe more life into the theory that Kaepernick has been blacklisted by NFL teams because of his political views. One report claimed the Seahawks could not come to an agreement with Kaepernick because of money, while a more recent report indicated the team believes he is capable of being a starter and may have been concerned about creating a competition issue.

It is unclear if Kaepernick has made financial demands that teams are unwilling to meet, but it’s certainly puzzling that guys like Austin Davis are getting jobs while he remains unemployed.