Sean McDermott hired as Bills head coach

The Buffalo Bills have hired Sean McDermott to be their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

McDermott, who spent the last six seasons as defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, has reportedly accepted an offer from the Bills and is still ironing out the details of his contract.

#Bills have offered Sean McDermott the job to become their new coach. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

More on #Bills-McDermott. Still working out details, but looks like he will accept. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

McDermott, 42, got the attention of many teams around the league with the job he did in transforming Carolina’s defense into an elite unit that helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl a year ago. He also interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers and received interest from the San Diego Chargers.

It’s interesting that McDermott has no prior head coaching experience, especially when you consider the report that claimed the Bills are planning to give their next coach more power within the organization. The team obviously feels that McDermott can work well with general manager Doug Whaley.