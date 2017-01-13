Sean McVay to call plays for Rams’ offense

Sean McVay is ready to leap right into the fire as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking at his introductory press conference on Friday, McVay said that he will be calling the plays for the Rams’ offense, per Myles Simmons of the team’s official website.

McVay had been the offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins since 2014, but it’s still a big assumption of responsibility by the youngest head coaching hire in NFL history (as this veteran college coach would likely agree).

At this point, it’s basically a foregone conclusion that the Rams will be moving on from their inept current OC Rob Boras. So it sounds like whoever they tab as a replacement will be more involved in weekly game planning while conceding the actual in-game management to McVay.