Report: Sean McVay viewed as favorite to land Rams job

Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay may reportedly have the inside track on the Los Angeles Rams coaching job.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, McVay, who is set to have a second interview with the team this week, is viewed as the favorite for the position.

In fact, the 30-year-old so impressed the Rams in his first interview that the team may elect to hire him before they even speak to Kyle Shanahan, a candidate originally viewed as a frontrunner but who hasn’t even interviewed yet due to scheduling difficulties.

Things have progressed enough that McVay knows who he’d like to bring in as defensive coordinator – Wade Phillips, who ran a championship defense in Denver in 2015.

The Rams were linked to very big names earlier in the process, but things seem to be centering around the man credited for helping Kirk Cousins and Washington turn into a strong offense. Reports indicate that it seems to be only a matter of time, barring something unexpected, before McVay gets the call.