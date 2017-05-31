Sean McVay does not guarantee Jared Goff starting role

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping Jared Goff takes a big step forward in his second NFL season, but will the quarterback have to take it before Week 1 if he wants to keep his starting job?

While speaking with the media from OTAs on Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the competition at quarterback between Goff and 2015 third-round pick Sean Mannion.

“I think what we’ve tried to preach to our players is we’re going to let the best players play,” McVay said, via the team’s official website. “We’re trying to win football games and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance is who’s going to play behind center.

“Right now, we feel very good about what they’ve both done. Jared has done a nice job getting better, but you always want to make sure that you’re playing the guy that you feel like gives you the best ability to win football games, because we owe it to our coaches, to our players and to this organization to do that. I think what we’ve seen is good for those guys, but right now Jared’s the starter and he’s done a nice job commanding that role.”

McVay did say that Goff is the starter “right now,” but there are other teams who have left no doubt. Heck, the Chicago Bears have assured Mike Glennon he is going to start in 2017 even after they traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky.

Given that Goff is only entering his second season, McVay is likely just trying to make sure the former Cal star keeps on his toes. There’s little chance Mannion is actually the Week 1 starter, though one interesting report about next offseason could indicate the Rams aren’t fully invested in Goff.

Whether Goff gets the start in Week 1 or not, he will have plenty to prove in his first year under McVay.

H/T Pro Football Talk